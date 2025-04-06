Weekly release of benchmark diesel price shifts to Tuesday morning

The Energy Information Administration will be releasing its weekly average retail diesel price data on Tuesday mornings beginning this week, ending the practice of publishing the benchmark price on late Monday afternoon.

The change was announced on the EIA’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update page. This week will mark the first time the new policy is in effect, so the price that would have been published late on Monday will instead be released around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

EIA’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update page is a compilation of the agency’s average retail price for gasoline and diesel. The data is published with a national average and several regional subcategories as well.



