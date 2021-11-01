What can really save the ports? — Navigate B2B

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit, gives his thoughts on the latest slew of solutions being thrown out by local and state governments to fix the port congestion on the West Coast.

He postulates if Christmas is actually in danger of being disappointing for shoppers or if inventories can get restocked in time. Ferreira also looks at this next chapter in the Containergeddon saga. Is it a reboot of the original issue or is there an underlying cause that is not being talked about?



