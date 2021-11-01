  • ITVI.USA
What can really save the ports? — Navigate B2B

And does Christmas need saving too?

Kaylee Nix Monday, November 1, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit, gives his thoughts on the latest slew of solutions being thrown out by local and state governments to fix the port congestion on the West Coast. 

He postulates if Christmas is actually in danger of being disappointing for shoppers or if inventories can get restocked in time. Ferreira also looks at this next chapter in the Containergeddon saga. Is it a reboot of the original issue or is there an underlying cause that is not being talked about? 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix Monday, November 1, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

