What is renewable diesel? — Net-Zero Carbon

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole explores how renewable diesel fuel is being used to begin the transition to cleaner energy.

Cole is joined by Keith Wilson, president of Titan Freight Systems, and Matt Leuck, technical services director for road transport at Neste Fuels, to discuss the operational and sustainable benefits of renewable diesel for fleets.

Wilson reveals learnings from Titan’s journey to reduce emissions and how it selected renewable diesel as the fuel of choice to accomplish those goals. The three talk through the basics of renewable diesel from production to distribution as well as the many operational benefits of adopting this fuel.



