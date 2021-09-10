  • ITVI.USA
What is renewable diesel? — Net-Zero Carbon

And how can the fuel help bridge the gap to carbon neutrality?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole explores how renewable diesel fuel is being used to begin the transition to cleaner energy.

Cole is joined by Keith Wilson, president of Titan Freight Systems, and Matt Leuck, technical services director for road transport at Neste Fuels, to discuss the operational and sustainable benefits of renewable diesel for fleets.

Wilson reveals learnings from Titan’s journey to reduce emissions and how it selected renewable diesel as the fuel of choice to accomplish those goals. The three talk through the basics of renewable diesel from production to distribution as well as the many operational benefits of adopting this fuel.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

