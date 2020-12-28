WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Top 10 of 2020

From stunning video to our nation’s space future

2020 is a year most of us want to forget, but for Dooner and The Dude it was a year of passion, stupid questions, WWE references and more guests than they can count.

We break down the top 10 WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes as ranked by your hosts.

Big Trucks and Big Bucks: Daimler’s Samantha Parlier shows her passion for the Western Star 49X, we hear about railroad legend Hunter Harrison through the eyes of author Howard Green, and we learn about CRST from President and CEO Hugh Ekberg.

A Florida Man Hangs On: We watch the shocking video of a man clinging to the hood of an ABF truck, talk about LTL freight and talk with XPO’s Lou Amo.

So you wanna be on “Shark Tank”: Dooner and The Dude talk to Tom Burden about his “Shark Tank” journey with Grypmat and how pitching on “Shark Tank” is just like pitching in freight brokering.

Get your coffee ready: Morning Brew CEO and co-founder Alex Lieverman joins the show to talk about his success with his morning newsletter.

Hyliion goes public: Thomas Healy became America’s youngest billionaire with the public offering of his company, and we hear about his celebration after the announcement.

Racism allegations in the trucking world: With social justice movements peaking, allegations of racism against a major U.S. 3PL came to light.

Stop the protest: Drivers had planned a day of protest to rally against the 2020 election results, but it did not go as expected. Dooner and The Dude share a story of a little boy who needs your help battling a terminal disease.

Nikola’s downfall: Trevor Milton announced his departure from Nikola and fallout ensued. Plus the TikTok truckers splashing on to social media.

The festival of freight (from home): FreightWaves LIVE @Home took industry events straight to your couch, and Dooner and The Dude had a blast with J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson.

Welcome to the space jam: Americans were excited for SpaceX to launch humans into space for the first time in nearly a decade, and the guys were excited to talk to NASA about what the partnership meant for the United States’ space future.

Dooner and The Dude look forward to seeing everyone three days a week in 2021 — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — at noon ET.

