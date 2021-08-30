  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: 3 Steps to Accelerating the Carrier Sales Cycle

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, August 30, 2021
1 minute read

Volatility in seasonal patterns and tight capacity issues over the past year have made it difficult for carrier sales teams to efficiently procure trucks. In addition, freight brokers and 3PLs have been subjected to high rates and thin margins, making it difficult to drive profitability. To get a sense of how the industry is faring and to better understand how to navigate these issues, FreightWaves and Descartes partnered for this white paper to share the importance of visibility technology and capacity sourcing tools that enable your resources to do more with their time.

Key areas of focus include:

• How automation can eliminate time wasted on manual processes

• Using data to benchmark and forecast

• Testimonials from organizations that are driving growth and profitability through more streamlined processes and access to more competitive rates

Complete the form below to download the complimentary white paper.

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, August 30, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

