White Paper: How technology expectations are changing the freight forwarding landscape

Freight technology is increasingly crucial as shippers demand better visibility and tracking. What was once a competitive advantage is now essential. Providers investing in customer experience and technology can achieve higher rates, while those neglecting it risk losing business.

FreightWaves and Logixboard partnered to better understand how technology expectations are changing the freight forwarding landscape.

Insights include:

Shipper tech expectations

Factors to consider in tech providers

Improved visibility opportunities

Importance of price and customer service

Freight forwarding challenges

Logistics providers can cut costs and improve features by partnering with specialized software vendors. Download the full white paper today to learn more!