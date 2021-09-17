  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: How to Source and Secure Capacity in a Strained Market

Friday, September 17, 2021
Less than a minute

The freight markets have experienced unprecedented levels of stress over the past two years. With the exception of an unstable period during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, increasing demand and surging e-commerce sales have kept capacity suppressed. The ongoing driver shortage and manufacturing constraints surrounding new truck orders have exacerbated this effect.

FreightWaves and Tai Software partnered for this white paper to share the importance of why companies that adopt aggregated technologies early on will be better positioned to thrive in a changeable environment than their less tech-savvy counterparts.

Topics Include:
● Searching for coverage in a volatile market
● Succeeding with direct integrations
● Securing shipments with real-time tracking

Complete the form below to download the complimentary white paper.

