White Paper: Q4 2025 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
Key Takeaways:

  • FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report offers a quarterly review and forecast for the freight industry.
  • The report combines carrier survey responses with SONAR data to provide strategic intelligence for carriers.
  • Key areas of focus include evolving supply and demand dynamics, Q3 2025 earnings, and significant takeaways from the carrier survey.
FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — sponsored by Trimble — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring responses from a carrier survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that carriers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.

Key areas of exploration include:

  • Supply: The Tables Are (Slowly) Turning
  • Q3 2025 Earnings Roundup
  • Demand: Waiting on the World to Change
  • FreightWaves Carrier Survey Takeaways

