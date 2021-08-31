  • ITVI.USA
    16,159.600
    71.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.830
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.730
    0.250
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,156.080
    74.960
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
White Papers

White Paper: Shipper Rate Report – Q3 2021

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffTuesday, August 31, 2021
Less than a minute

The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.

Featured insights for Q3 2021 include:

  • Overview of capacity and load volumes for 2021 so far
  • Rate review for the first half of 2021 and forecast for Q2
  • Forecast for the remainder of the year

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

