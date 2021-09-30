  • ITVI.USA
    16,208.990
    117.340
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.829
    0.035
    1.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.810
    -0.530
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,203.500
    120.500
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
White Papers

White Paper: What does it mean to optimize a supply chain?

Thursday, September 30, 2021
Less than a minute

The sudden shock of the pandemic quickly exposed weak points in supply chains both large and small in nearly every industry. Though facing an enormous challenge, transportation and logistics providers knew that the show must go on as freight demands changed rapidly.

FreightWaves, the leading source for navigating the freight markets, partnered with Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, to snapshot the industry’s thoughts on supply chain optimization and what companies are doing with the time and resources at hand to make improvements.

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the white paper based on the findings.

Thursday, September 30, 2021
Less than a minute
