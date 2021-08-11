Why freight is crucial to decarbonization — Net Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

FreightWaves launched its Carbon Intelligence platform earlier in 2021 with great success to support companies’ initiatives to become more sustainable. FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole joins host Danny Gomez on this episode of Net Zero Carbon to talk about what that platform means to FreightWaves and its clients.

They also cover topics such as rising pressure for firms to set sustainability goals, ways the transport sector should expect to respond to this trend, and unique challenges and opportunities for companies to become more sustainable.



You can find more Net Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.