Why You Should Attend the FreightWaves Freight Fraud Symposium

FreightWaves is hosting a one-day Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas, Texas, on May 14, 2025. This pivotal event will bring together key players in the logistics industry, including major logistics providers, carriers, and shippers, to tackle the growing threat of freight fraud affecting global supply chains.

Attendees will gain valuable, actionable insights covering all modes of transportation and major fraud forms, such as load phishing, carrier catfishing, double brokering, load board fraud, payment fraud, cargo theft, and cybersecurity issues currently impacting the sector.

Leading experts will share their best practices, while law enforcement officials will offer strategies for handling freight fraud incidents effectively.

Engaging in the FreightWaves Freight Fraud Symposium provides carriers, brokers, and shippers with the tools necessary to protect their operations amidst the increasing complexity of fraud schemes. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders and thought experts, ensuring participants are equipped to enhance their defensive measures.



