Why You Should Attend the FreightWaves Freight Fraud Symposium

FreightWaves is hosting a one-day Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas, Texas, on May 14, 2025. This pivotal event will bring together key players in the logistics industry, including major logistics providers, carriers, and shippers, to tackle the growing threat of freight fraud affecting global supply chains.
Attendees will gain valuable, actionable insights covering all modes of transportation and major fraud forms, such as load phishing, carrier catfishing, double brokering, load board fraud, payment fraud, cargo theft, and cybersecurity issues currently impacting the sector.
Leading experts will share their best practices, while law enforcement officials will offer strategies for handling freight fraud incidents effectively.
Engaging in the FreightWaves Freight Fraud Symposium provides carriers, brokers, and shippers with the tools necessary to protect their operations amidst the increasing complexity of fraud schemes. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders and thought experts, ensuring participants are equipped to enhance their defensive measures.
Carriers will learn cutting-edge methods for protecting their assets and maintaining smooth operations, while brokers, who are often targeted by fraudsters, will receive strategies for identifying and mitigating risks like double brokering and identity theft. Shippers will leave with enhanced abilities to verify their logistics partners’ credentials, reducing risks and ensuring supply chain reliability.
Shippers and brokers are already showing significant interest, ready to learn about the standards and protocols crucial for integrating into their networks.
The symposium’s sessions will address real-world challenges and provide practical takeaways for immediate implementation. Experts in freight fraud and cybercrime, along with law enforcement, will be present to offer the best resources on the legal aspects of freight fraud and how to collaborate effectively with authorities.
By participating, you fortify your company’s security framework and contribute to a collective industry effort to combat fraud, preserving trust and integrity throughout the logistics sector.
To keep the conversations intimate, we are limiting total attendance. Once the tickets sell out, we won’t be able to accommodate additional participants.
Secure your place at the inaugural Freight Fraud Symposium today!