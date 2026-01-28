Winter Storm Fern tightens U.S. trucking capacity, prolonging holiday season rate surge

As the remnants of Winter Storm Fern linger across much of the United States, supply chain professionals are grappling with tightened trucking capacity that has effectively extended the elevated rate environment from the 2025 holiday peak season into late January 2026. What was anticipated as a post-holiday cooldown in spot rates has instead turned into a prolonged squeeze, driven by widespread disruptions from heavy snow, ice, and subzero temperatures that impacted over 40 states.

The storm, which barreled through from January 23-25, dumped more than 20 inches of snow in some areas, caused thousands of flight cancellations, and led to power outages affecting millions. Key freight corridors in the Southern Plains, Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast bore the brunt, with interstates like I-20 and I-85 facing closures due to ice and downed power lines. This has forced carriers to implement detours, surcharges, and reduced operations, exacerbating capacity constraints in dry van, refrigerated (reefer), and flatbed segments.

(The SONAR Tender Rejection Index measures the percentage of outbound loads tendered by shippers and subsequently rejected by carriers, and indicates relative capacity or the relationship between demand and supply. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here.)

Tender rejection percentages suddenly increased in major freight markets, especially Chicago, Harrisburg, and Dallas, in the lead-up to the storm and persisted afterward. Carriers are now rejecting 10.7% of loads out of Chicago and 11.9% of loads out of Harrisburg. The national average rejection rate has spiked to 11.5%.