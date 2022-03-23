  • ITVI.USA
    13,536.450
    -85.650
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.914
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.930
    -0.180
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,567.120
    -77.630
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,536.450
    -85.650
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.914
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.930
    -0.180
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,567.120
    -77.630
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Winter storm warnings continue in Upper Midwest

Truckers face more snow, sleet, ice for another day

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 23, 2022
1 minute read
(Photo: Wisconsin DOT)

Truckers face another day of dicey winter weather across the Upper Midwest as a storm system slowly spins over the region. Winter storm warnings remain in place for some areas.

Snow totals of 4 to 8 inches have already hit some parts of northern Minnesota since early Tuesday, with several more inches possible from far northeastern Minnesota (in the Arrowhead Region) to far northern Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

The National Weather Service has winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories posted, with some of the worst conditions likely in Grand Marias, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Isabella and Ely, Minnesota; Commonwealth, Lakewood, Rhinelander, Aurora, Niagara, Townsend, Eagle River and Wausaukee, Wisconsin; as well as Houghton, Ontonagon and Ironwood, Michigan.

Some places could also see sleet and/or freezing rain, with ice accumulations ranging from a glaze to about one-tenth of an inch. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will produce periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility in some spots.

Some of the alerts are set to expire early Wednesday afternoon, while others will last until Wednesday evening.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

By late Wednesday night, the storm system will make progress eastward, with snow, sleet and freezing rain across the interior Northeast possibly lingering through Thursday and into early Friday.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 35 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Duluth, Minnesota.
• Interstate 75 in Michigan from Flint to Sault Ste. Marie.
• Interstate 94 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Madison, Wisconsin.
• U.S. Highway 2 from Ashland, Wisconsin, to St. Ignace, Michigan.
• U.S. Highway 41 from Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Copper Harbor, Michigan.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Snowplow driver shortages creating avalanche of issues for DOTs

Colorado law includes fines for misusing I-70 mountain express lanes

Drivers rate best truck stops in America

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 23, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.