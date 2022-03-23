Winter storm warnings continue in Upper Midwest

Truckers face another day of dicey winter weather across the Upper Midwest as a storm system slowly spins over the region. Winter storm warnings remain in place for some areas.

Snow totals of 4 to 8 inches have already hit some parts of northern Minnesota since early Tuesday, with several more inches possible from far northeastern Minnesota (in the Arrowhead Region) to far northern Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service has winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories posted, with some of the worst conditions likely in Grand Marias, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Isabella and Ely, Minnesota; Commonwealth, Lakewood, Rhinelander, Aurora, Niagara, Townsend, Eagle River and Wausaukee, Wisconsin; as well as Houghton, Ontonagon and Ironwood, Michigan.

Some places could also see sleet and/or freezing rain, with ice accumulations ranging from a glaze to about one-tenth of an inch. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will produce periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility in some spots.

Some of the alerts are set to expire early Wednesday afternoon, while others will last until Wednesday evening.

By late Wednesday night, the storm system will make progress eastward, with snow, sleet and freezing rain across the interior Northeast possibly lingering through Thursday and into early Friday.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 35 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Duluth, Minnesota.

• Interstate 75 in Michigan from Flint to Sault Ste. Marie.

• Interstate 94 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Madison, Wisconsin.

• U.S. Highway 2 from Ashland, Wisconsin, to St. Ignace, Michigan.

• U.S. Highway 41 from Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Copper Harbor, Michigan.

