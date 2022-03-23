Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.

“Wix has built an open platform and has a significant infrastructure that allows any type of fulfillment to be integrated into the product,” Arik Perez, head of e-commerce for Wix, told Modern Shipper. “We help merchants integrate with the best fulfillment service for them and their users, whether it’s a third-party app built with code or partnerships like this with Amazon.”

The integration will give Wix (NASDAQ: WIX) sellers in the U.S. access to Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) gargantuan nationwide fulfillment network, which includes over 110 active fulfillment locations as of October 2021 and is constantly growing.

E-commerce merchants can integrate with MCF by downloading an app to their Wix store. The caveat is that those who opt in to the service must fulfill their entire catalog through Amazon.

“We’re constantly improving our platform to accommodate rising needs of business owners and to help them increase their gross payment volume,” Perez added in the press release announcing the integration. “Today, seamless shipping and delivery are essential for businesses to succeed. In partnering with Amazon MCF, Wix merchants can be assured that top-of-the-line packing, handling and fast shipping is at their fingertips, which ultimately boosts the potential growth of their business.”

Immediately after a merchant integrates, its customers will automatically see shipping speed options — like same-day and two-day delivery — and real-time delivery dates from Amazon when shopping on its website. By tapping into Amazon’s massive fulfillment network, merchants will now be able to fulfill e-commerce orders 24/7, 365 days a year.

Merchants will also have the flexibility to customize shipping prices for customers, with the ability to offer flat rate or free shipping rather than the Amazon rate. In addition, they’ll be able to share shipment confirmation and tracking details for any carrier with customers, providing visibility over the entire journey.

The integration even offers merchants automatic inventory placement, which lets them move their products closer to customers and meet seasonal spikes in demand.

“We’re continually listening to merchants and working backwards from their needs to develop solutions that help them delight more customers,” said Gopal Pillai, vice president of Amazon fulfillment and distribution solutions. “The new Multi-Channel Fulfillment app easily integrates with Wix stores to help merchants make critical improvements to their customer experience, such as providing shoppers accurate delivery dates at checkout, automatic tracking emails and on-time, low-cost delivery.”

The integration between Wix and MCF adds to the website-building platform’s existing support for Amazon, which connects Wix e-commerce stores to Amazon’s marketplace. To leverage MCF through Wix, merchants pay for storage and fulfillment — inclusive of pick, pack and ship — with no commitment or app installation fees.

