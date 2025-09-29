Wyoming tops deadly truck crash list

WASHINGTON — Wyoming and New Mexico top a list of deadliest states for truck crashes as compiled by a victim advocates group using the latest federal data.

The Truck Safety Coalition’s “Deadliest Truck Crash States” report, released on Monday, looks much the same as last year’s report, with most of the 12 states in the latest “Worst Fatal Truck Crash States” table rankings the same that appeared last year.

Based on 2023 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the death rates (per 100,000 people) of the 12 deadliest states are:

Wyoming (7.0)

New Mexico (4.6)

Mississippi (3.6)

North Dakota (3.3)

Oklahoma (3.2)

Idaho (3.2)

Nebraska (3.0)

Arkansas (3.0)

Kansas (3.0)

Montana (3.0)

South Dakota (2.9)

Alabama (2.7)

The top three deadliest truck-crash states by total number of fatalities were also the same as in last year’s report: Texas (730), California (392), and Florida (341).