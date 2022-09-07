XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO

XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed.

Harris brings 35 years of B2B experience to the platform, most recently serving as CFO and treasurer of SPX Technologies (NYSE: SPX), a manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure equipment. Harris’ previous roles include CFO and interim CEO at Elevate Textiles and CFO at Coca-Cola’s (NYSE: KO) largest independent franchisee in the U.S., Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Harris will report to recently named RXO CEO Drew Wilkerson, who is currently president of XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) North American transportation unit.

Photo: Jamie Harris. Source: XPO

XPO also announced Wednesday that David Murray has joined XPO effective immediately as VP of financial shared services. Murray will serve as the treasurer of RXO and continue to lead financial shared services once the spinoff is complete.

Murray was most recently with automotive components and systems supplier IAC Group as the head of financial planning and analysis.

“In Jamie, we have a veteran CFO who will align our financial strategy with our rapid growth, while David adds key bench strengths,” Wilkerson said. “Our RXO C-suite is now nearly complete. I’m extremely pleased with the strong leadership team we’ve created to move our brokerage business toward the planned spin-off as a separate public company.”

In recent weeks, XPO has announced chief legal and chief communications officers for RXO.

The planned spin will create two pure-play top-five industry leaders in North America for their respective verticals: an asset-based less-than-truckload provider (XPO) and a tech-enabled brokerage platform (RXO).

The separation is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

