2 people killed after oversize load falls onto Texas highway

Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed two people and critically injured a third Saturday when an oversize load from a passing flatbed truck came loose and fell onto their vehicle on a Texas highway.

The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m., and firefighters in Temple, Texas, responded to the reported collision along State Highway 36.

“Upon arrival crews found an oversized load had come off of its trailer, pinning a vehicle beneath,” Temple Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post. “The load being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 pounds. It is not known what the piece of equipment is.”



