20 of world’s biggest companies collaborate to modernize bar code

It’s hard to believe the bar code is turning 50. Anyone who was a cashier in the ’80s knows how life-changing it was to scan the product instead of typing in the product category and price. Designed to make checkouts faster, the bar code also became a supply chain technology to track products. But has the bar code topped out in terms of efficiency in providing supply chain data?

After five decades, the neutral organization that oversees bar code usage, GS1 US, is working with regulators and brand leaders like Pepsico and Procter & Gamble to enhance product information within scalable technology. Amazon and Walmart, which are on the organization’s board, and Target, which is on its executive leadership committee, are also weighing in on how to transition from the bar code to the QR code.

“The bar code is a huge part of our everyday life,” said Carrie Wilkie, SVP of standards and technology at GS1 US. “Bar codes are scanned ten billion times a day! But bar codes are one-dimensional, meaning it can only provide information moving from Point A to Point B. There are other types of bar codes being used like QR and DataMatrix codes which can provide access to additional information like product batch numbers, and granular information like serial numbers of medical devices so doctors and patients know exactly which product is being used, where it was manufactured, and when.”

Wilkie said in addition to medical devices, QR codes could provide information on product recalls.



