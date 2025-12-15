3PL Wagner Logistics acquires contract logistics business

National 3PL Wagner Logistics announced that it has acquired Dawson Logistics’ contract logistics business for an undisclosed sum. The deal adds four warehouses and one million square feet to Wagner’s network.

“This acquisition is a big leap forward on our path toward expanding our national footprint and contract logistics capabilities,” said Brian Smith, president and CEO of Wagner Logistics, in a news release.

Danville, Illinois-based Dawson Logistics is a full-service 3PL providing services like warehousing, fulfillment and reverse logistics. It also provides full truckload and less-than-truckload transportation through a network of carriers.

The deal only includes the contract logistics operations of Dawson, which has 90 employees and warehouses in Danville, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee. The unit now operates under the Wagner Logistics brand.