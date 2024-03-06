3PLs can guide shippers through complexities of cross-border trade

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of cross-border freight and third-party logistics providers.

DETAILS: Cargado’s Matt Silver breaks down the changing role of 3PLs and how they can help shippers as more manufacturers move their supply chains to Mexico.

SPEAKERS: Silver, co-founder and CEO of Cargado, a FreightTech firm that is building software to simplify the cross-border shipping process, and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell.



