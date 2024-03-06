3PLs can guide shippers through complexities of cross-border trade

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves 3PL Summit on Wednesday.
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of cross-border freight and third-party logistics providers.
DETAILS: Cargado’s Matt Silver breaks down the changing role of 3PLs and how they can help shippers as more manufacturers move their supply chains to Mexico.
SPEAKERS: Silver, co-founder and CEO of Cargado, a FreightTech firm that is building software to simplify the cross-border shipping process, and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell.
KEY QUOTES FROM SILVER:
“You’re going to just continue to see a lot of benefits for companies to move to Mexico and out of Asia. I think it’s just going to continue to explode, and seeing that trade between Mexico and the U.S. was almost $800 billion last year, that’s going to keep growing. We’ll see that continue to skyrocket, especially as some of these massive plants like the Tesla factory in Mexico finally come to fruition.”
“The reason why you don’t see shippers completely focusing on just growing their capacity and going direct to the carriers is because a lot of them don’t want to deal with all those problems at the [Mexican] border. And a lot of carriers aren’t built to support a lot of the customer service side of things. So it’s more advantageous for the carrier to work through a lot of brokers, because they don’t have to deal with everything going on at the border besides turning in the paperwork.”
Texas-based customs broker expands cross-border footprint
Shifting supply chains boost trade in California-Baja mega-region
Mass furloughs reported at BNSF Railway operations in 4 states