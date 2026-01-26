3PLs dominate industrial leasing as supply chains get outsourced

Third-party logistics providers were responsible for a majority of the industrial real estate market’s largest transactions in 2025. This trend reflects the increasing number of major corporations choosing to outsource their supply chain operations. Of the top 100 industrial leases, 3PLs accounted for 44, a 57% jump from the 28 leases they signed in 2024, according to a Monday report from CBRE Group.

“The significant increase indicates that large companies are relying on 3PLs to manage their complex logistics so they can focus on their core business,” the commercial real estate firm said, specifically pointing to an increase in e-commerce activity.

Retailers and wholesalers accounted for the second-largest share of the top 100 leases. However, the group inked just 28 deals last year, which was 10 fewer than in 2024. The automotive sector was the only other group to see an increase, signing seven of the top 100 leases in 2025 compared to five in 2024.

“Occupiers committed to larger footprints and longer lease terms as they took advantage of opportunities to upgrade their space amid a continued flight to quality trend,” said John Morris, president of Americas Industrial & Logistics at CBRE. “2025’s activity reflects continued strong demand for large distribution facilities as occupiers prioritize scale, efficiency, and long-term supply chain solutions.”