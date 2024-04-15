97-year-old Illinois dairy forced into bankruptcy

A 97-year-old family-owned dairy that offers home milk delivery in glass bottles and operates over 40 ice cream and dairy stores in Illinois and Missouri recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Oberweis Dairy Inc., headquartered in North Aurora, Illinois, filed its petition Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

In its filing, which seeks to reorganize and restructure the company, Oberweis Dairy lists both its assets and liabilities as between $10 million and $50 million and states it has up to 5,000 creditors. The company states that funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

Oberweis owes more than $4 million to the company’s top 20 unsecured creditors, including Nussbaum Transportation of Hudson, Illinois, owed more than $774,000; Greco & Sons, of Barlett, Illinois, owed nearly $722,000; and Penske Truck Leasing of Earth City, Missouri, owed more than $132,000. According to the petition, Oberweis Dairy also owes more than $173,000 to the Cook County treasurer’s office in Chicago.



