Air Canada flight attendants defy federal back-to-work order

Air Canada has postponed its plan to gradually resume operations and suspended third-quarter and full-year financial guidance after the union representing 10,000 flight attendants instructed members to ignore a federal order to return to work, extending a strike that has caused hundreds of flight cancelations and disrupted cargo shipments.

Air Canada (TSX: AC), which halted all operations on Saturday because of the strike, had intended to restart some flights on Sunday. After flight attendants refused to return to work, the airline pushed back the restart until Monday evening.

A notice on Air Canada’s website Monday morning indicates that all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights remain suspended indefinitely.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Sunday declared the ongoing strike activity illegal and ordered the leadership of the Canadian Union of Public Employees to direct its members by 12 noon on Monday to return to work under the existing collective bargaining agreement, with unresolved terms to be settled via binding arbitration.