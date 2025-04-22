AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Miami freight forwarder

Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics announced Tuesday it has acquired Miami-based forwarder GSDMIA Inc. The deal is expected to bolster AIT’s trade lanes between Asia, Europe, Latin America and the U.S.

GSDMIA specializes in arranging air and ocean transportation of commercial HVAC equipment, cryptocurrency data servers and cosmetics. It had been operating as an independent contractor for another freight forwarder.

GSDMIA’s operations will fold into an existing AIT office in Miami, with its co-founders, Wenzel Lewinsky and Joao Rios, becoming sales manager and station manager, respectively.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.