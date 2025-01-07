AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Krupp Trucking

Supply chain provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has acquired Krupp Trucking LLC, a St. Louis-based freight forwarder specializing in the transport of high-value goods.
The acquisition boosts AIT’s investment in the global logistics marketplace by aligning complementary strengths, particularly in the high-value technology logistics sector, company officials said.
“This partnership combines AIT’s vast global network and vigorous governance with Krupp’s high-quality service and logistics solutions,” Ray Fennelly, AIT’s chief development officer, said in a news release. “Together, we’re well positioned to elevate the customer experience, especially when it comes to providing white glove logistics services for the high-tech industry.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
St. Louis-based Krupp Trucking brings more than 26 years of industry experience to the AIT network. Krupp had previously been an independent contractor with Seko Logistics.
The transaction includes a 115,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Earth City, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. It also includes a fleet of more than 60 tractor-trailers. Krupp Trucking transferred all its assets and team members to AIT and commenced operations as the AIT-St. Louis office.
Krupp manages freight movements across multiple U.S. and international air, ocean and road lanes for a broad range of customers, shipping about 5.5 million pounds of goods annually.
Krupp Trucking founder Scott Krupp will take the role of city director in St. Louis.
“Joining AIT allows us to maintain our ambitious spirit while gaining access to enhanced organizational structure, streamlined processes, and broader opportunities for teammates,” Krupp said.
Chicago-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder with 150 locations, including in Asia, Europe and North America.