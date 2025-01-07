AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Krupp Trucking

Supply chain provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has acquired Krupp Trucking LLC, a St. Louis-based freight forwarder specializing in the transport of high-value goods.

The acquisition boosts AIT’s investment in the global logistics marketplace by aligning complementary strengths, particularly in the high-value technology logistics sector, company officials said.

“This partnership combines AIT’s vast global network and vigorous governance with Krupp’s high-quality service and logistics solutions,” Ray Fennelly, AIT’s chief development officer, said in a news release. “Together, we’re well positioned to elevate the customer experience, especially when it comes to providing white glove logistics services for the high-tech industry.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



