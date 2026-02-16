Newsletters Contact Us
AIT Worldwide Logistics lands new owner

Greenbriar Equity Group to help fund next phase of growth

Eric Kulisch
·
AIT Worldwide Logistics had $2.6 billion of gross revenue in 2024. (Photo: AIT)

The owners of AIT Worldwide Logistics, a top 30 freight forwarder in the United States, have sold a majority stake to Greenbriar Equity Group to help fuel its aggressive expansion. The company’s 2030 strategy calls for accelerated growth on an organic basis and through acquisitions.

The deal allows The Jordan Company, L.P., a middle-market financial firm with a background in transportation and logistics investments, to cash in on its 2021 acquisition of AIT Worldwide from another investment firm. The Jordan Company and AIT’s executive team will retain a stake in the company. 

ltasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide has dramatically expanded its global footprint, acquired 14 businesses and increased gross revenue by more than 300% under TJC’s ownership, according to a company announcement on Monday. Last year, AIT Worldwide bought Miami-based forwarder GSDMIA Inc. and Krupp Trucking, a small St. Louis-based forwarder specializing in the transport of high value goods.

AIT is the 27th largest U.S.-based logistics provider based on 2024 gross revenue of $2.6 billion, according to Armstrong & Associates. 

AIT said the deal represents one of the largest private acquisitions ever in the global freight forwarding sector, but terms were not disclosed.  

“With Greenbriar’s support, AIT gains momentum to pursue new expansion in key global markets, including investments in talent and technology, while continuing to deliver customized supply chain solutions that meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” AIT Chairman and CEO Vaughn Moore said in a news release. 

Greenbriar Equity, which manages more than $15 billion in committed capital, has regularly invested in transportation and logistics. Its current portfolio includes Alliance Ground International, an airport services and cargo handling company; eShipping, a provider of managed transportation and supply chain technology solutions; OnTrac, a super-regional parcel delivery company; and Wineshipping, a temperature-controlled logistics and fulfillment provider serving the direct-to-consumer wine market. 

“AIT has built an exceptional global platform defined by strong leadership, operational excellence, and a deeply embedded service culture,” said Greenbriar Managing Director, Michael Wang. “As global supply chains continue to evolve in complexity, we believe AIT is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for integrated logistics solutions across technology, life sciences, and other specialized sectors. Our goal is to support AIT’s long-term growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and operational discipline that have defined the company’s success.”

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed before the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com