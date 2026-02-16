AIT Worldwide Logistics lands new owner

The owners of AIT Worldwide Logistics, a top 30 freight forwarder in the United States, have sold a majority stake to Greenbriar Equity Group to help fuel its aggressive expansion. The company’s 2030 strategy calls for accelerated growth on an organic basis and through acquisitions.

The deal allows The Jordan Company, L.P., a middle-market financial firm with a background in transportation and logistics investments, to cash in on its 2021 acquisition of AIT Worldwide from another investment firm. The Jordan Company and AIT’s executive team will retain a stake in the company.

ltasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide has dramatically expanded its global footprint, acquired 14 businesses and increased gross revenue by more than 300% under TJC’s ownership, according to a company announcement on Monday. Last year, AIT Worldwide bought Miami-based forwarder GSDMIA Inc. and Krupp Trucking, a small St. Louis-based forwarder specializing in the transport of high value goods.

AIT is the 27th largest U.S.-based logistics provider based on 2024 gross revenue of $2.6 billion, according to Armstrong & Associates.