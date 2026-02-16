AIT Worldwide Logistics lands new owner

The owners of AIT Worldwide Logistics, a top 30 freight forwarder in the United States, have sold a majority stake to Greenbriar Equity Group to help fuel its aggressive expansion. The company’s 2030 strategy calls for accelerated growth on an organic basis and through acquisitions.
The deal allows The Jordan Company, L.P., a middle-market financial firm with a background in transportation and logistics investments, to cash in on its 2021 acquisition of AIT Worldwide from another investment firm. The Jordan Company and AIT’s executive team will retain a stake in the company.
ltasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide has dramatically expanded its global footprint, acquired 14 businesses and increased gross revenue by more than 300% under TJC’s ownership, according to a company announcement on Monday. Last year, AIT Worldwide bought Miami-based forwarder GSDMIA Inc. and Krupp Trucking, a small St. Louis-based forwarder specializing in the transport of high value goods.
AIT is the 27th largest U.S.-based logistics provider based on 2024 gross revenue of $2.6 billion, according to Armstrong & Associates.
AIT said the deal represents one of the largest private acquisitions ever in the global freight forwarding sector, but terms were not disclosed.
“With Greenbriar’s support, AIT gains momentum to pursue new expansion in key global markets, including investments in talent and technology, while continuing to deliver customized supply chain solutions that meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” AIT Chairman and CEO Vaughn Moore said in a news release.
Greenbriar Equity, which manages more than $15 billion in committed capital, has regularly invested in transportation and logistics. Its current portfolio includes Alliance Ground International, an airport services and cargo handling company; eShipping, a provider of managed transportation and supply chain technology solutions; OnTrac, a super-regional parcel delivery company; and Wineshipping, a temperature-controlled logistics and fulfillment provider serving the direct-to-consumer wine market.
“AIT has built an exceptional global platform defined by strong leadership, operational excellence, and a deeply embedded service culture,” said Greenbriar Managing Director, Michael Wang. “As global supply chains continue to evolve in complexity, we believe AIT is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for integrated logistics solutions across technology, life sciences, and other specialized sectors. Our goal is to support AIT’s long-term growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and operational discipline that have defined the company’s success.”
The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed before the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.
