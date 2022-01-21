  • ITVI.USA
Amazon Air begins daily express delivery to Wichita, Kansas

Company’s airport footprint continues to grow rapidly

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Friday, January 21, 2022
1 minute read
A white propeller plane with Prime Air lettering in light blue.
An ATR72-500 cargo plane operated for Amazon by Silver Airways. (Photo: Amazon.com)

Amazon Air has expanded its network into Kansas for the first time with the opening of a regional gateway facility at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, as it continues a relentless push to bring air access to more of the country to support expedited delivery for Prime customers.

The electronic retail and logistics giant’s private airline launched daily cargo service between Wichita and its regional hub at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas on Thursday. The flights are operated by Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 turboprop aircraft.

Silver Airways, a privately held regional airline based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that operates passenger service in the Southeast, Bahamas and the Caribbean with small propeller aircraft and seaplanes, is Amazon’s latest outsourced transportation partner. It began flying under contract with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in November, serving Des Moines, Iowa, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Alliance. Other companies that fly under the Amazon Air umbrella are Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW), Air Transport Services Group’s (NASDAQ: ATSG) ABX Air and Air Transport International, Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY), and ASL Airlines in Europe.

The Wichita Airport Authority said in a news release that it leased 10,691 square feet in its cargo terminal to Trego-Dugan Aviation, Amazon’s subcontractor in charge of sorting and loading packages for their next destination. PrimeFlight Aviation will also lease 1,470 square feet to provide de-icing services.

The location has easy access to Interstate 235 and a highway. 

Amazon operates two facilities in the Wichita area: a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Park City and a 140,000-square-foot delivery station in the northeast part of the city.

In the past year, Amazon Air has added at least 10 destinations to its route structure and 24 aircraft. It serves more than 45 domestic airports that are within 100 miles of more than 70% of the U.S. population. In August, Amazon Air opened its $1.5 billion primary package hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

More Amazon cargo jets fill the skies for holiday season

Amazon Air’s big hub opens for business

Pilots ratify 4-year labor deal at Amazon cargo carrier Sun Country

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com
