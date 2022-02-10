  • ITVI.USA
Amazon Air launches daily service to Omaha, Nebraska

Logistics operation builds more nationwide connections

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 10, 2022
1 minute read
A propeller plane with Amazon Air brand on hull on the tarmac at night.
Silver Airways operates these ATR72-500s to several mid-size cities for Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

The relentless beat of expansion for the Amazon Air express network continued Thursday with the launch of daily service to Omaha, Nebraska.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said an inaugural flight operated by partner Silver Airways using an ATR72-500 turboprop arrived at Eppley Airfield from its regional air hub in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Package handling at the airport is being provided by GAT Airline Ground Support.

The daily service will support faster deliveries for Prime members in Nebraska and western Iowa, areas that are seeing increased demand for online orders. Amazon opened its first fulfillment center in Nebraska, in Papillion, last year.

Amazon Air last month began flying to Wichita, Kansas. It has added about a dozen destinations to its network in the past year.

Silver Airways, a privately held regional airline based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that operates passenger service in the Southeast, Bahamas and the Caribbean with small propeller aircraft and seaplanes, is Amazon’s latest outsourced transportation partner. It began flying under contract with Amazon in November, serving Des Moines, Iowa, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Alliance Fort Worth Airport.

