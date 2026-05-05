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Amazon expands same-day grocery delivery to businesses

All-in-one ordering experience for food and supplies is now available

Eric Kulisch
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Amazon is bringing same-day grocery delivery enjoyed by individual consumers to businesses that order bulk supplies. (Photo: Amazon)

Businesses that are Amazon Prime members can now get free same-day delivery on grocery orders over $25 in most areas, matching the level of convenience made available to consumers last year, the retail titan announced on Tuesday.

Grocery delivery is a big business by itself, but it’s also important for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a driver of online merchandise purchases that are delivered through its traditional parcel network. The spread of temperature-controlled last-mile delivery means Amazon has perfected its logistics system for profitable distribution at scale, which helps it compete with other retailers that offer fresh grocery delivery without building stores. At the same time, grocery and restaurant delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats have migrated into the last-mile package delivery space.

The news comes one day after Amazon unveiled Amazon Supply Chain Services, a go-to-market initiative that packages existing, standalone logistics services into a managed end-to-end capability. 

In December, Amazon reached its target for same-day delivery of groceries in 2,300 cities and towns, more than doubling its previous reach. Amazon is now offering businesses such as offices, schools and gyms that need fresh and frozen food to serve employees, customers and guests, the ability to order perishable groceries alongside essential supplies they already purchase in a single-cart checkout, and receive all their items the same day.

Amazon, the second-largest grocer in the United States with more than $150 billion in gross sales, said it plans to expand fresh grocery delivery to even more areas this year.

“We’re continuously innovating to make business buying simpler, faster, and more cost-effective for our customers,” said Shelley Salomon, vice president Amazon Business, in a news release.”

Orders are delivered within set delivery hours and preferences. At checkout, customers can select delivery windows that align with their business operating hours, ensuring fresh groceries arrive when they are available to receive and store perishable items properly.

Amazon Business takes advantage of Amazon’s temperature-controlled fulfillment network to ensure perishable items stay fresh. Amazon also offers a freshness guarantee on grocery deliveries.

For Business Prime members, same-day delivery is free for orders over $25 in most areas. If an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still get same-day delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.

Click here for more FreightWaves/PostalMag stories by Eric Kulisch.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com