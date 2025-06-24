Amazon fast-delivery expansion to reach 4,000 rural communities in 2025

Amazon said Tuesday it will expand Same-Day and Next-Day service to 4,000 smaller towns, cities and rural communities by the end of the year, following through on an April 30 commitment to invest $4 billion in its rural delivery network.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) previously said the capital expenditures will pay for more than 200 delivery stations, tripling the size of the rural delivery network and cutting delivery times in half for Prime members in less populated areas.

It is also changing existing rural delivery hubs into hybrid stations that serve multiple functions, including inventory storage and package preparation. The hybrid approach allows Amazon to position products closer to customer households and reduce transportation distances.

In addition to increasing delivery speed through improved use of logistics and technology, Amazon is also increasing the types of essential items available to Prime members for expedited delivery. So far this year the number of items delivered the same or next day in the U.S. increased over 30% compared to the same period last year, according to the company.