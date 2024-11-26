Amazon workers plan global protests on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Some Amazon employees and activists in 20 countries are preparing to strike or protest on Black Friday and Cyber Monday as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” demonstrations.

This is the fifth year in a row that workers at Amazon have staged the protests and strikes over what they say are poor working conditions at the company. The demonstrations will take place this Friday through Monday.

The organizers said they demand that Amazon pay its workers fairly and respect their right to join unions, pay its fair share of taxes, and commit to environmental sustainability.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union said in a news release.



