Amazon reports $158B in Q3 revenue, beats Wall Street expectations

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.’s third-quarter earnings, reported after the market closed Thursday, beat Wall Street expectations by providing a wider variety of goods and improving its delivery model, company officials said.

“Our team continues to focus on the inputs that matter most to customers: really broad selection, low prices, fast and free delivery, and a range of compelling Prime member benefits, including our recent additions of unlimited grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and local third-party grocery partners for $9.99 a month, and fuel savings of 10 cents a gallon at BP, Amoco and AMPM stations in the U.S.,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during a call with analysts.

Seattle-based Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted earnings per share of $1.43 and $158.9 billion in revenue, beating analyst expectations of $1.14 earnings per share and $157.2 billion in revenue.

Operating income increased 55% to $17.4 billion, while net income increased to $15.3 billion in the third quarter, compared with $9.9 billion in the same period last year.



