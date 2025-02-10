ArcBest deploying freight-dimensioning forklifts

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest announced Monday it has developed a forklift that can capture the dimensions of a shipment. The company is currently using the technology in a test pilot. It also announced it has opened its Vaux technology offerings to other industries.

“Accurate freight dimensions have become increasingly important, but standard static dimensioners can be cost-prohibitive and inefficient for many businesses,” said Dennis Anderson, ArcBest’s chief innovation officer, in a news release. “With its low barrier to entry and ease of implementation, Vaux Vision offers a flexible solution to this challenge.”

Vaux Vision allows forklifts to transform into mobile dimensioners using 3D perception. Sensors on the forklift are activated when lifting freight, and the data is transferred to tablets and stored in the cloud. The system takes photos of the freight and can determine if shipments have been damaged, contain hazardous materials or are capable of being stacked.

The technology can be used for freight of many dimensions, not just palletized freight.