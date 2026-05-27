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ArcBest launches shipment execution platform

ArcBest View allows key shipping, analytics functions through single interface

Todd Maiden
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Users can monitor historical transportation costs and service execution metrics. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest announced Wednesday the launch of ArcBest View, a digital platform allowing logistics customers to manage all shipments and shipment functions through a single interface.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) customers can now quote, book and track shipments from start to finish within one unified space. Key capabilities include direct access to shipment details, billing records, supporting documents and performance reporting.

Users can set up custom views and specific watchlists, and monitor historical transportation costs and service execution metrics.

“We built View in close partnership with customers, shaping it around how they manage shipments day to day,” said ArcBest President and CEO Seth Runser. “It provides a self-serve way to access the information they need, with ArcBest experts ready to step in when situations become more complex.”

Automation is driving better financial results within ArcBest’s asset-light unit.

The segment reported adjusted operating income of $2.8 million in the first quarter, which came in ahead of management’s expectations. Productivity hit a record high in the period with selling, general and administrative expenses (on a per-shipment basis) seeing an all-time low.

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.