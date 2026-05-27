ArcBest launches shipment execution platform

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest announced Wednesday the launch of ArcBest View, a digital platform allowing logistics customers to manage all shipments and shipment functions through a single interface.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) customers can now quote, book and track shipments from start to finish within one unified space. Key capabilities include direct access to shipment details, billing records, supporting documents and performance reporting.

Users can set up custom views and specific watchlists, and monitor historical transportation costs and service execution metrics.

“We built View in close partnership with customers, shaping it around how they manage shipments day to day,” said ArcBest President and CEO Seth Runser. “It provides a self-serve way to access the information they need, with ArcBest experts ready to step in when situations become more complex.”