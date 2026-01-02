ATA, safety groups slam driverless truck warning system

WASHINGTON — In a rare display of alignment, truck safety advocates and trucking’s largest lobbying group are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to reject a request by a technology company to replace traditional roadside warning devices with a digital messaging system.

Paul Hutchins, the owner of Intelligent Motorist Alert Messaging System (IMAMS), is seeking a five-year exemption from federal safety regulations to allow autonomous trucks to use vehicle-mounted LED signs instead of the flares or warning triangles currently required for trucks that become disabled on the road.

IMAMS’s exemption application also touts the technology’s economic benefits: the same LED signs used to warn other motorists that a truck is disabled can also be used to collect revenue from advertisements.

“On a long haul through rural areas, IMAMS advertises nearby hotels, restaurants, or fuel stations – providing both valuable information to sleepy, hungry, or low-fuel drivers and new income for fleet owners,” the company states in marketing materials submitted to FMCSA, emphasizing earnings of up to $300 per month for each truck from commercial advertisers.