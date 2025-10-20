Wall Street sees turning point for driverless trucks

Wall Street investment firm Morgan Stanley sees the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s recent waiver to allow high-tech roadside safety beacons a turning point for autonomous trucking.

“We believe this is a significant milestone in the path to widespread commercial adoption of autonomous trucking because while the overall regulatory environment for autonomous trucking is quite favorable, small practical rules friction like this has been viewed as significant hurdles by some parties pushing back on its adoption,” wrote Morgan Stanley freight transportation analyst Ravi Shanker in a research note on Monday.

“This shows that regulators are open to easy and practical solutions to ease the rollout of this technology.”

FMCSA recently granted a limited three-month renewable waiver to Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR), allowing the autonomous truck developer to use cab-mounted flashing warning beacons instead of reflective triangles – which much be deployed manually by the driver – to warn of a stopped truck on the roadside.