Atlas Air, DHL terminate Polar Air Cargo joint venture

Atlas Air and DHL Express will disband their Polar Air Cargo joint venture after 18 years. Atlas will continue to provide air transport service for its long-time commercial partner under traditional vendor arrangements, FreightWaves has confirmed.

Atlas Air is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft. The decision to exit the Polar Air Cargo venture is consistent with Atlas Air’s new strategic focus of diversifying its customer base and concentrating on high-margin, long-haul flying.

“As we considered the evolution of our respective companies, Atlas and DHL have mutually decided that the joint venture no longer aligns with the strategic direction of either shareholder company. This decision is very much a part of our continued transformation and is in full alignment with our One Atlas Strategy,” Atlas Air said in a statement provided to FreightWaves.

Polar Air Cargo is a provider of scheduled express service and Atlas Air operates the aircraft. Most of the space is reserved for DHL, which determines the flight network. Atlas markets the rest of the capacity to freight forwarders.



