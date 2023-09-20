August record month at South Carolina’s Inland Port Greer

South Carolina Ports’ Inland Port Greer saw record volumes in August, handling 16,857 rail moves, which is 52% higher than a year ago.

Inland Port Greer, located in upstate South Carolina between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta and served by Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), is one of two inland ports in the state.

The second is Inland Port Dillon, which is served by CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and sits near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina. That inland port handled 3,439 rail moves in August, up 83% year over year (y/y), SC Ports said.

Customers that utilize Inland Port Greer include advanced manufacturers, automotive companies, solar panel producers and retailers, according to SC Ports.

“SC Ports’ rail-served inland ports create more reliability, flexibility and speed for our customers’ supply chains,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said in a news release. “Our incredibly successful inland port network reinforces the importance of providing near-port rail to the Port of Charleston with the new Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which is on track to open in 2025.”

Although Inland Port Greer saw higher volumes in August, container volumes at the Port of Charleston fell 9% y/y to 203,169 twenty-foot equivalent units and 111,745 pier containers.





SC Ports and other ports expect a slower peak season this fall amid “a lower consumer appetite and tempered U.S. economy.”

But volumes of motor vehicles moving through the Port of Charleston were up 9% y/y to 17,876 vehicles. Pent-up consumer demand has helped to support higher volumes of motor vehicles and parts, according to the Association of American Railroads and comments by Class I railroad executives on quarterly earnings calls.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.