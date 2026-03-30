Autonomous railcar builder signs short line operator

Intramotev, the builder of autonomous freight railcars, announced that it has signed short line operator R. J. Corman Railroad Company as its latest customer.
The maker’s TugVolt railcars will be deployed in industrial switching operations on Corman’s Memphis Line, a 113-mile railroad with 30 customers connecting Kentucky and Tennessee.
R. J. Corman operates 19 short line railroads in 11 states and connects with all major North American railroads.
“We strive to be the best service provider to our customers by continuously improving rail operations to be as safe and efficient as possible. Deploying Intramotev’s TugVolt railcars is a direct investment in that commitment,” said Justin Broyles, president and chief executive of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, in the announcement. “We’re looking forward to putting their technology to work.”
Corman joins short line operator Watco, which St. Louis-based Intramotev signed earlier this year. Mine operator Carmeuse Americas was the company’s initial customer.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
U.S. rail freight narrowly up despite flat intermodal
Transload provider bringing new life to dormant Maine rail lines
Vena says UP, NS have capacity to handle merger-related growth
Freight Fraud Symposium
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
Future of Rail Symposium
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now