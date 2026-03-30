Autonomous railcar builder signs short line operator

Intramotev, the builder of autonomous freight railcars, announced that it has signed short line operator R. J. Corman Railroad Company as its latest customer.

The maker’s TugVolt railcars will be deployed in industrial switching operations on Corman’s Memphis Line, a 113-mile railroad with 30 customers connecting Kentucky and Tennessee.

R. J. Corman operates 19 short line railroads in 11 states and connects with all major North American railroads.

“We strive to be the best service provider to our customers by continuously improving rail operations to be as safe and efficient as possible. Deploying Intramotev’s TugVolt railcars is a direct investment in that commitment,” said Justin Broyles, president and chief executive of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, in the announcement. “We’re looking forward to putting their technology to work.”