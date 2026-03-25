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U.S. rail freight narrowly up despite flat intermodal

Chemicals, grain keep traffic ahead of 2025

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

Chemicals and grain helped offset weaker industrial and intermodal traffic as freight on U.S. railroads stayed narrowly ahead of year-ago levels.

U.S. weekly rail traffic totaled 502,252 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.2% for the week ending March 21 from the same period a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Commodity freight totaled 227,583 carloads, an increase  of 1.2%, as intermodal volume of 274,669 containers and trailers also rose by 1.2%.

(Chart: AAR)

Five of the 10 carload commodity groups were better, led by chemicals, up 6.3%; farm products excluding grain, 4.3%; and grain, 3.4%.

Weaker categories included metallic ores and metals by 5.6%; forest products, 4.4%; and nonmetallic minerals, 1.1%.

For the first 11 weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 2,450,275 carloads, up by 4.7%, and 3,029,315 intermodal units, a decrease of 0.4% y/y. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 11 weeks of 2026 was 5,479,590 carloads and intermodal units, ahead 1.8% from a year ago.

North American volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 331,402 carloads, down 0.2% compared with the same week in 2025, and 361,692 intermodal units, unchanged. Total combined weekly traffic was 693,094 carloads and intermodal units, off 0.1%. Volume for the first 11 weeks of 2026 was 7,531,662 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 2.1% from 2025.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.