U.S. rail freight narrowly up despite flat intermodal

Chemicals and grain helped offset weaker industrial and intermodal traffic as freight on U.S. railroads stayed narrowly ahead of year-ago levels.

U.S. weekly rail traffic totaled 502,252 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.2% for the week ending March 21 from the same period a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Commodity freight totaled 227,583 carloads, an increase of 1.2%, as intermodal volume of 274,669 containers and trailers also rose by 1.2%.

(Chart: AAR)

Five of the 10 carload commodity groups were better, led by chemicals, up 6.3%; farm products excluding grain, 4.3%; and grain, 3.4%.