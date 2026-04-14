Average March volume was actually good news for the Port of Los Angeles 

March imports were weaker year-on-year but the busiest U.S. container port still managed to play up to the back of its baseball card.
The Port of Los Angeles handled 752,520 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in March, off 3% from the same month a year ago as geopolitics and economic uncertainty overshadowed the beginning of the months-long run-up to the peak shipping season.
Compared to 2025, when shippers rushed to bring in goods ahead of sharply increased tariffs to close out the first quarter, Los Angeles processed a respectable 2,388,843 TEUs.
“Even with the seasonal slowdown tied to Lunar New Year, cargo flow in March was solid and our first quarter performance was consistent with our five-year trend,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, in a media briefing. “In today’s uncertain environment, consistency matters – and we’re staying ahead of things so our waterfront workers and partners can continue to deliver reliable, efficient operations for our customers.”
Unsettled tariff policy and rising inflation combined with broader economic impacts of the conflict in the Middle East, Seroka said, particularly soaring fuel prices, are weighing on consumers and business.
Loaded imports totaled 380,733 TEUs in March, a narrow 1% lower y/y. Loaded exports were better by 7% at 132,129 TEUs — the most since May 2024. The San Pedro Bay hub processed 239,658 empty container units, weaker by 11% y/y.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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