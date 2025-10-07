Barrs confirmed as new FMCSA administrator

WASHINGTON — Former law enforcement official Derek Barrs was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve as the eighth administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Barrs was nominated for the position in March by President Trump after FMCSA Acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks.

A former law enforcement official, Barrs had previously served as the Florida Highway Patrol’s lead representative within Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee.

He was a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association.