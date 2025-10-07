Barrs confirmed as new FMCSA administrator

WASHINGTON — Former law enforcement official Derek Barrs was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve as the eighth administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Barrs was nominated for the position in March by President Trump after FMCSA Acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks.
A former law enforcement official, Barrs had previously served as the Florida Highway Patrol’s lead representative within Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee.
He was a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association.
“My mission is clear – to strengthen safety, demand accountability, and deliver results that make a real difference,” Barrs said after being confirmed. “Working alongside law enforcement and industry partners, I am committed to making bold progress that keeps Americans safer on our roads and our nation moving forward.”
Trucking interests have been anxious about having a confirmed leader at FMCSA.
“Mr. Barrs’ confirmation was long overdue, and with rising concerns about motor vehicle safety enforcement, his leadership is urgently needed to drive accountability, strengthen state-level compliance, and ensure only qualified commercial drivers operate on our nation’s roadways,” commented American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear in a statement.
“For months we have said Mr. Barrs is the right choice for this role, and his leadership will only strengthen the strong partnership truckers already have with Secretary Duffy and the team at USDOT to improve highway safety,” said Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer.
“We look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of small-business truckers nationwide, such as combating freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations, ensuring broker compliance with existing transparency laws, and closing loopholes to ensure that only the safest, most qualified drivers remain on the road.”
CVSA Executive Director Collin Mooney said the alliance is looking forward to working with Barrs and FMCSA “to continue to strengthen our partnership, share expertise and enhance safety initiatives with the goal of to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles.”
Rutherford, Fink confirmed
Also confirmed on Tuesday was Michael Rutherford to serve as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Assistant Secretary for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure and Policy, and David Fink to be administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.
Rutherford is responsible for developing national freight policy and data-sharing initiatives, according to DOT, and will oversee all freight-related grant programs and research, including efforts to tackle cargo theft.
“I look forward to partnering with transportation leaders, state and local DOTs, and industry experts to forge a common vision for the future of freight transportation in our great country,” Rutherford said in a statement.
FRA’s Fink commented, “Under this administration, FRA will return to its primary focus on safety, leveraging innovation, and maximizing our resources for a strong America now and in the future.”
Association of American Railroads President and CEO Ian Jefferies said that Fink’s experience as a fifth-generation railroader “brings unmatched expertise to this role, enabling data-driven regulation and modernization that strengthens safety and performance across the network.”
Related articles:
- Trump nominates trucking official to head FMCSA
- FMCSA nominee details safety, enforcement plans
- Lawmakers look at expanding FMCSA’s power to rein in cargo theft