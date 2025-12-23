Benchmark diesel down yet again, five straight weeks of declines

Another decline in the benchmark price of diesel has sent that number down by the biggest amount in a five-week period in two years.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell 6.3 cents/gallon go $3.544/g. It stood at $3.868 before this five-week run of falling numbers.

The decline of 32.4 cts/g during that period is the most over a 5-week span since it fell 37.9 cts/g over the five weeks ended December 11, 2023.