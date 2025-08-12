Benchmark diesel price down for third week in a row

The benchmark average retail diesel price fell Monday for the third week in a row, catching up to declines in futures markets that prevailed from the end of July and into August.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, declined 4.6 cents/gallon to $3.754/g. The price was published Tuesday and effective Monday.

Besides being the third consecutive weekly decline, it was also the largest one-week slide since the end of June. The first two of those three were small declines, and the drop over the three weeks is just 5.8 cts/g.