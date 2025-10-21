Benchmark diesel price down more than 13 cts/g in three weeks

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges dropped in excess of 4 cents/gallon for the third consecutive week, with the price at the pump catching up to significant declines in futures prices from several weeks ago.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell 4.5 cts/g to $4.62/g, effective Monday but released Tuesday. It is the latest price in a three-week decline that has taken the benchmark price down 13.4 cts/g during that time.

With the decline, the DOE/EIA price is at its lowest level since a posting of $3.571/g on June 16.