Benchmark diesel price rises to its highest level 16 months

The wild ride of surging diesel prices has sent retail prices up to their highest level since summer 2024.

The average weekly retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration (DOE/EIA) rose 8.4 cents/gallon effective Monday, published Wednesday (a day later than usual due to Veteran’s Day) to $3.837/g. The last time the price was that high was July 8, 2024, when it was $3.865/g.

It’s the third straight week of higher levels in the price used for most fuel surcharges. During that time, the price has risen from $3.62/g to its current level, an increase of 21.7 cts/g. Before this latest run of increases, the price had not risen three consecutive weeks since July.