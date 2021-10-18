  • ITVI.USA
    15,442.580
    19.940
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.891
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.850
    -0.110
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,411.420
    23.220
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,442.580
    19.940
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.891
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.850
    -0.110
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,411.420
    23.220
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
American ShipperMaritimeNewsRegulatory AgenciesTop Stories

Biden nominates climate expert to lead Maritime Administration

President’s pick to oversee US maritime industry comes as container ship backups continue to stress port infrastructure

Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, October 18, 2021
2 minutes read
Ann Phillips has been tapped to lead MarAd. (Photo: Commonwealth of Virginia, Port of Los Angeles)

President Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Maritime Administration (MarAd) has some in the maritime industry wondering if she is the right person for the job given the crisis affecting American ports.

Ann Phillips, who currently serves as special assistant to the governor of Virginia for coastal adaptation and protection, “is a leader in the field of coastal resilience and climate impact on national security at the regional, national and international level,” according to the White House.

“In particular, she coordinates across federal, state, local and other partners to create equitable strategies to address rising waters and climate impact to federal, maritime and other critical coastal infrastructure assets in Virginia.”

Prior to her current appointment, Phillips served for more than 30 years on active duty in the Navy, retiring as a rear admiral.

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), with a membership that includes U.S.-flagged vessel owners and operators, port workers, shipbuilders and repair yards, and national security organizations, congratulated Phillips on her nomination.

“We look forward to a swift Senate confirmation process so we can begin working with Admiral Phillips to strengthen American maritime in support of our homeland and national security,” commented AMP President Mike Roberts.

But with advising and assisting the secretary of Transportation on commercial maritime matters one of the primary responsibilities of the maritime administrator, maritime officials contacted by FreightWaves questioned if she has the experience to help manage the current supply chain crisis affecting the domestic maritime sector.

“She looks like she would have been more suited for a position at [Environmental Protection Agency] or [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration],” said one source who declined to be identified, “especially given that this [supply chain] issue is not going away for a while.”

MarAd, which is part of the Department of Transportation, points out that of the more than 300 U.S. ports, many of them have “complicated elements that integrate water, rail, road and even airborne transportation modes. MarAd is committed to efficiently managing each and every piece of this intermodal transportation network, ensuring its role as a key contributor to our nation’s economic and national security posture.”

That role as a contributor to the country’s economic health could increase as the Biden administration looks to take a more active role. After coordinating last week’s move by the Port of Los Angeles to expand to a 24/7 schedule, the administration said it was looking into other potential options in which MarAd potentially could play a role, including deploying the National Guard at the ports to address bottlenecks.

“We’re constantly going to reevaluate all of our options, but the steps we’re taking right now are going to make a difference,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday.

Related articles:

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

Tags
Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, October 18, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent

John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.