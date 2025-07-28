Bill aims to prioritize rail freight, untangle congestion

WASHINGTON — A bill stripping government-backed preference given to Amtrak passenger service over track shared with freight railroads has been reintroduced in Congress as a way to alleviate congestion near ports and rail yards.

The Freights First Act was introduced in 2022 by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R, S.D., but died before making it out of committee. It was resurrected on Friday by U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R, Mo.

“The backbone of America’s economy is a strong and reliable supply chain,” Burlison said in a press release.

“When freight rail is forced to wait for passenger trains near critical infrastructure, our entire economy suffers. My Freights First Act removes this barrier and ensures goods arrive on time and without costly delays.”