Bill targets weigh stations for trucker checks

WASHINGTON — New legislation aimed at cracking down on truck drivers’ language skills would turn all interstate highway weigh stations into English proficiency checkpoints.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. Source: Congressman Byron Donalds

The Weigh station Enforcement to Intercept and Guard Highways (WEIGH) Act, introduced on Monday by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., requires that all weigh stations along interstate highways review the Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) of truckers “for irregularities” according to a press release, while also verifying the driver’s English language proficiency.

“The failure of states to enforce basic and commonsense requirements for truckers is putting every American motorist at risk,” Donalds said in a statement.

“Safety must be the standard, not the exception, and on Capitol Hill I’m fighting to ensure that the American people are put first every step of the way. The elimination of these threats to the American people is non-negotiable.”